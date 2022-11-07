Steven T. Halley, 39, of Monticello died about 4:40 a.m. Monday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle on Arkansas 274 in rural Calhoun County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2002 model Chevrolet, which was eastbound on the highway, was passing two eastbound vehicles when it collided head-on with the westbound Halley motorcycle.
The motorcycle came to a rest in the westbound ditch. The vehicle came to a controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder.
Halley died at the scene. The vehicle driver wasn’t hurt, and was not identified in the report.
The report said the weather was cloudy with fog and that the road was wet.
Cpl. Gregory A. Rowland investigated the fatality.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.