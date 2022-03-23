In 2020, the FBI opened 3,300 child exploitation cases, and arrested over 1,600 offenders involved. They were able to locate 1,400 child victims. The victims’ ages ranged from tender years to 12, but most of the victims were between the ages of 10-16.
Crimes against children are happening locally. It’s not something far away that we can neglect. It’s happening to your children’s friends, it’s happening in local schools, it’s happening to the children you see around town. With the knowledge and awareness of what’s happening in our area, here is how you can help your children be safe on the internet, with social media, and with helping identify the warning signs of children who are being sexually exploited in our area.
Senior Supervisory Resident Agent Jared Simpson of the FBI moved to the Texarkana area to work closely with Miller County police and other local law enforcement offices to help families in our area and Southern Arkansas prepare, provide help, and seek justice for crimes against children happening in our area.
“What parents need to understand is that this could happen to any child or teenager. Whether you monitor your children’s passwords and internet closely, or not. It can happen, and it is happening,” said Simpson.
According to Simpson and FBI Public Affairs Officer Conor Hagan, it’s up to every parent to determine how strict they will be with their children’s social media presence and how often they will monitor their children’s internet usage.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.