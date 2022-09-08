Rainbow of Challenges, Inc., of Hope will host a fall Job Fair and Open Interview Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the ROC Administrative offices, 500 South Main Street in Hope.
All applicants on Saturday will receive a brief interview and are asked to bring personal identification and references.
There are positions open in a wide variety of components and locations at ROC and many applicants will be eligible to qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
ROC has positions in such locations as Hope, Prescott, Lewisville, Arkadelphia and Delight. There are positions that are full-time, part-time, on evenings and also weekends.
Positions such as Direct Service with the individuals in a variety of settings, bus drivers, food service employees, transportation employees and much more to suit just about any time schedule.
Retirees looking for a part-time position and CDL holders are also encouraged to apply.
Also, 18-year-olds and up with a GED or high school diploma are eligible to apply now which opens the door to many graduates.
Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. (ROC) is a private, non-profit, community-based provider of a vast array of supports and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.