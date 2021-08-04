The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s law enforcement team successfully partnered with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers on a cattle theft and animal cruelty case that resulted in a conviction.
Jay Lee Parker of Waldron was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of theft of leased or rented property valued at $25,000 or more and one count of cruelty to animals in Scott County Circuit Court.
Parker entered into a one-year agreement in November 2017 to care for 433 cattle belonging to a Texas family who lost their lease and were seeking adequate pasture to winter the cattle. In the fall of 2018, the family discovered numerous cattle were missing and many had died because of neglect.
Arkansas Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Chief Billy Black and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Bart Perrier, Kenny Wadsworth, and Johnny Cummings, investigated the case. The investigation revealed Parker sold 54 head of cattle at the Leflore County Livestock Auction in Wister, OK, and 29 head at the Waldron Sale Barn.
Parker was sentenced by the jury to serve 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, including two six-year sentences for the felony theft charges to be served consecutively and one year for the misdemeanor cruelty to animal charge. Parker was also ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution.
