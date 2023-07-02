Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-17-35-49-61, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $522 million ($269.6 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

13-22-47-51-55, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($205 million cash).

