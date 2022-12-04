ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday.
The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
“It is crucial that we do everything we can do to be prepared when winter weather hits,” said Michael Kelly, ARDOT Staff Maintenance Engineer and Emergency Management Liaison Officer. “These drills help us see both our strengths and areas for improvement. It’s our job to keep our roadways safe, and we take that responsibility seriously.”
More than 90 field personnel from the statewide striping, signing, milling, and heavy bridge maintenance crews comprise the Winter Weather Strike Team.
During a real winter weather event, the Strike Team clears snow and ice from the interstates and expressways during 24-hour operations across Arkansas and communicates conditions directly to the Maintenance Division, located at the Central Office in Little Rock.
In addition to the Strike Team, ARDOT approaches winter weather proactively by holding regular preparedness meetings and conducting tests of the winter weather features on IDriveArkansas.com.
