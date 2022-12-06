Two people were killed and a third was injured about 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 165 in Chicot County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Thomas Trigg, 70, of Dermott was driving a 2020 model Cadillac south on the highway when the car crossed the center line. His vehicle struck the front of a northbound 2018 Chevrolet driven by Chrisopher Moffatt, 31, of Hamburg.
Trigg and his passenger, Janet Trigg, 68, died.
Moffatt was hurt and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Tyler Grant investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.
