Hope Police have arrested a suspect in the Monday night shooting death of Tykendrick Bradford, 16, of Hope.
Bryceston J. Marks, 18, of Bryant was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Hope Police Department. Marks is charged with one count of murder first degree, one count of terroristic act, and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
At approximately midnight Monday, Hope police were dispatched to reports that a person had been shot outside a residence in the 600 block of South Walnut Street, just south of Hope’s downtown business area.
Emergency medical personnel arrived and took Bradford to Wadley Hospital in Hope where he was later pronounced dead.
According to witnesses at the scene, Bradford, a freshman at Hope High School, was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle passing in front of the residence.