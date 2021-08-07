Cody Henley, 23, of Malvern was killed as the result of a three-vehicle wreck about 3:32 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 30 in Saline County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Henley was driving west in a 2002 model Chevrolet Tahoe. He hit a concrete wall and the Tahoe rolled onto its side.
The driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry pulled over to the shoulder just west of the wrecked vehicle to call 911. At this point, a 2017 model Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jake Hanley, 21, of Benton, struck the Henley Tahoe, causing Henley to be ejected. The Camry was struck by a tire from the Henley Tahoe.
Henley died at the scene. Hanley was taken to the Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.
Trooper Austin Duncan investigated the wreck.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.