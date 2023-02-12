Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

10-23-30-54-65, Powerball 11, Power Play 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $45 million ($23.7 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($35.1 million cash).

