There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-23-30-54-65, Powerball 11, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $45 million ($23.7 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($35.1 million cash).