One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won Friday night’s $515 million Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There were five Match 4 tickets sold, worth $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier ticket sold, worth $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were 13 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.5 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-13-55-56-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $218 million ($149 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).