Several South Arkansas water and wastewater projects are receiving principal forgiveness and loans from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission.
The commission approved $702,318,258 in funding last week.
The funding round was the largest allocation of funds awarded for water and wastewater in the state of Arkansas to date.
The ANRC approves and provides financial assistance to eligible Arkansas entities from five different programs through loans, loans with principal forgiveness, and grants. A total of $633,138,145 was provided in loans, $68,957,100 in loans with principal forgiveness, and $223,013 in grants.
South Arkansas projects receiving principal forgiveness and loans from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund:
Principal
Entity Total Forgivenness Loan
Dierks $4,724,206 $3,543,154 $1,181,051
Horatio $5,037,302 $3,777,976 $1,259,325
Junction City $577,640 $144,410 $433,230
De Queen $1,316,675 --- $1,316,675
El Dorado $63,051,977 --- $63,051,977
McGehee $2,156,463 $1,617,347 $539,115
Hope $3,488,000 --- $3,488,000
McGehee $835,116 $416,558 $417,558
Huttig $1,184,968 --- $1,184,968
Mineral Springs $1,286,295 --- $1,286,295
Arkadelphia $1,917,030 --- $1,917,030
Glenwood $4,383,515 --- $4,383,515
Tollette $4,335,213 --- $4,335,213
Lake Village $3,828,996 --- $3,828,996
Crossett $3,000,000 --- $3,000,000
Camden $3,520,061 --- $3,520,061
Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan
Principal
Entity Forgiveness Loan
Hempstead Co. $1,083,381 $361,127
Nashville --- $12,079,207
Amity $469,353 $156,451
Star City --- $106,250
Carthage $944,773 $314,924
Glenwood $2,815,931 $938,643
Cleveland Co. --- $3,048,700
Clark Co. $802,199 $802,199
Junction City $1,913,832 $637,944
Rison $1,351,789 $450,595
Sevier Co. $434,153 $434,153
Calhoun Co. $494,320 $2,739,748
McGehee --- $1,989,322
McGehee --- $652,012
McGehee --- $2,170,983
Camden --- $2,869,137
State Funded
Entity Total Loan Amount
Little River Co. $364,363
Murfreesboro $407,599
Murfreesboro $117,979
Parkers Chapel $355,580