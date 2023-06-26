Agriculture

Several South Arkansas water and wastewater projects are receiving principal forgiveness and loans from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission.

The commission approved $702,318,258 in funding last week.

The funding round was the largest allocation of funds awarded for water and wastewater in the state of Arkansas to date.

The ANRC approves and provides financial assistance to eligible Arkansas entities from five different programs through loans, loans with principal forgiveness, and grants. A total of $633,138,145 was provided in loans, $68,957,100 in loans with principal forgiveness, and $223,013 in grants.

South Arkansas projects receiving principal forgiveness and loans from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund:

                                                       Principal

Entity                       Total                Forgivenness        Loan

Dierks                       $4,724,206      $3,543,154          $1,181,051

Horatio                      $5,037,302      $3,777,976         $1,259,325

Junction City              $577,640         $144,410            $433,230

De Queen                  $1,316,675       ---                     $1,316,675

El Dorado                  $63,051,977      ---                     $63,051,977

McGehee                   $2,156,463       $1,617,347         $539,115

Hope                        $3,488,000        ---                     $3,488,000

McGehee                   $835,116         $416,558             $417,558

Huttig                       $1,184,968       ---                      $1,184,968

Mineral Springs         $1,286,295        ---                      $1,286,295

Arkadelphia              $1,917,030        ---                      $1,917,030

Glenwood                 $4,383,515        ---                      $4,383,515

Tollette                    $4,335,213         ---                      $4,335,213

Lake Village              $3,828,996        ---                      $3,828,996

Crossett                   $3,000,000        ---                      $3,000,000

Camden                   $3,520,061        ---                      $3,520,061

Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan

                              Principal

Entity                      Forgiveness          Loan

Hempstead Co.        $1,083,381           $361,127

Nashville                 ---                       $12,079,207

Amity                     $469,353              $156,451

Star City                 ---                        $106,250

Carthage                $944,773              $314,924

Glenwood               $2,815,931           $938,643

Cleveland Co.         ---                        $3,048,700

Clark Co.               $802,199               $802,199

Junction City          $1,913,832            $637,944

Rison                     $1,351,789           $450,595

Sevier Co.              $434,153              $434,153

Calhoun Co.           $494,320              $2,739,748

McGehee                ---                       $1,989,322

McGehee                ---                       $652,012

McGehee                ---                       $2,170,983

Camden                  ---                      $2,869,137

State Funded

Entity                          Total Loan Amount

Little River Co.             $364,363

Murfreesboro                $407,599

Murfreesboro                $117,979

Parkers Chapel             $355,580

