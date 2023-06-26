Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.