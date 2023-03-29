A closed sawmill in Gurdon will breathe new life with the upcoming expansion of a pallet manufacturer.

The Gurdon-based McKinzie Farms Trucking & Excavating was approved Tuesday for a $63,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County.

The company presently manufactures standard-sized wooden pallets. With 58 employees, McKinzey Farms plans to add 21 new jobs to its current operation and is expected to purchase the Anthony-Higgs sawmill site on Old Whelen Road, an operation that shut down in 2019.

CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.

 

