There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
22-30-37-44-45, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Missouri. There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $596 million ($288.2 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-14-21-42-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $162 million ($77.8 million cash).