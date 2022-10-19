TEXARKANA -- A former Texas High School band director allegedly gave a male student a credit card and a laptop computer and offered to pay him for sex.
Brandon Neil Sams, 46, is facing state and federal charges related to alleged misconduct involving the boy. The boy’s parents reported to school administrators on September 26 their suspicion that Sams was “grooming” their son, prompting a call to police, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The parents provided an officer with a debit card and a credit card which Sams allegedly gave the boy to use and showed text messages on the boy’s phone allegedly sent by Sams using Whats App in which he speaks of “gay for pay.” Sams allegedly gave the student a laptop computer in exchange for a sexually graphic photo, the affidavit said.
Sams allegedly became “visibly nervous” when asked if he would allow an officer to examine his phone. While the officer was out of the room making arrangements to acquire a search warrant for Sams’ phone, Sams allegedly left the building.
When the officer approached Sams in the parking lot and told him he was not free to leave, Sams fled. Texarkana police assisted the TEXarkana Independent School District Police in locating Sams at his residence in the 1300 block of Hudson Place where he was arrested for felony evading arrest.
