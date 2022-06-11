There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $247 million ($140.6 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
22-39-43-62-64, Powerball 7, Power Play 4x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $229 million ($132.32 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.