There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 5x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $247 million ($140.6 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

22-39-43-62-64, Powerball 7, Power Play 4x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $229 million ($132.32 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

