There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-15-22-42-47, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $473 million ($255.7 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).