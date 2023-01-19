Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-15-22-42-47, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $473 million ($255.7 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).

