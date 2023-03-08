There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-22-25-28-69, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in New Jersey.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $203 million ($107.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $100. There were four Math 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-13-29-58-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $31 million ($15.8 million).