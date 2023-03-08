Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-22-25-28-69, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 of $1 million in New Jersey.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $203 million ($107.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $100. There were four Math 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-13-29-58-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $31 million ($15.8 million).

