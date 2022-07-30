Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.