An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker.
Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.
Taylor, 38, was serving a 50-year sentence out of Saline County for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Taylor was convicted in the shooting death of Derrick Utsey in October 2008.