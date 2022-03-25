WARREN – The Eagle Democrat, Warren’s hard-copy newspaper, will cease publication next Wednesday, March 30, 2022 according to an article published in its March 23 edition.
The closing will bring to an end one of the oldest businesses in Bradley County. Published since 1885, The Eagle Democrat has served the community of Warren and Bradley County with distinction. It has covered some of the most iconic moments of Bradley County history, from the devastation of the 1949 and 1975 tornadoes, to the 2001 Warren High School Football State Championship.
The paper has been owned by various individuals over its storied history, but most recently it has been in the hands of Danny and Pam Cook. They have successfully operated the publication for over two decades.
Founded in 2010, Saline River Chronicle has been the Eagle’s primary competitor locally, changing the way news is delivered in the community. Although the Eagle has been a competitor, we are sad to see the historic publication come to a close. “The Eagle of course holds a special place in my heart,” says Saline River Chronicle owner Rob Reep. “Not only did I sell Eagles along Church Street on Wednesday’s during the summer as a youngster, but my late mother Beverly worked at the Eagle for a time under the direction of Mr. Bob Newton, former publisher.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at SalineRiverChronicle.