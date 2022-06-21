There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-44-61-63-69, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $312million ($175.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $290 million ($162.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.