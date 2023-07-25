There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-4-12-28-49, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $41 million ($21.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
29-40-47-50-57, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $820 million ($422 million cash).