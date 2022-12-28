An 18-year-old murder suspect was denied a reduction of his half-million-dollar bond last week by a judge in Miller County.
Jamauri Montavious Davis is accused in the fatal December 4 shooting of Keeunta Gilliam, 19. The TexARKana Police Department responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 24th Street, according to police. Gilliam was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he died.
A warrant was issued for Davis the day of the shooting and the public was warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Davis turned himself in December 13 and his bond was set at $500,000 at an initial court appearance on December 16, court records show.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.