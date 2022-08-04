The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct several public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan.
The Southwest Arkansas meeting will be2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, 4808 Elizabeth St., TEXarkana.
Public transit coordination provides an opportunity to identify mobility needs in Arkansas and develop a consensus on how to meet those needs. The updated Transit Coordination Plan will allow ARDOT and its transit partners to further strengthen their resource management capabilities.
The public may view plan materials and provide written comments through an online survey until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
CLICK HERE to like to the current Statewide Transit Coordination Plan.
CLICK HERE to link to the Transit Provider Survey for transit agencies and MPOs.
CLICK HERE to link to the Transit User Survey for the general public and transit users.