Jorge Pina-Gonzales, 43, has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

A man who sexually abused multiple young girls in Bowie County was sentenced Thursday to 90 years in prison.

Jorge Pina-Gonzales, 43, must serve at least 70 years before he is eligible for parole, Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said.

Pina-Gonzales was found guilty by a jury in less than an hour of continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of indecency with a child by contact involving four girls. The victims are related to Pina-Salazar and he would abuse them in the night while other adults were sleeping after family get-togethers and holiday gatherings.

Pina-Gonzales was sentenced to 50 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child and there is no parole possible from the sentence.

