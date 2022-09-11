Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Ohio. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $193 million ($105.66 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million ($125.8 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

