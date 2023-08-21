The Arkansas Department of Health operates the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center, which is a part of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The line is answered in-state from all area codes.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the Arkansas Lifeline Center at 988.
Suicide is the leading cause of violent death in Arkansas. According to the ADH, not every life journey is easy. For some, it may be difficult to talk about their feelings, thoughts about suicide, or how to get help.
The public can help by working together to recognize the signs, raise awareness of suicide and opening conversations with each other.
Most people who are suicidal give some warning signs indicating they are in crisis. CLICK HERE to learn more.