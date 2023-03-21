There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-27-32-47-67, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $96 million ($51.7 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
26-28-29-39-49, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $272 million ($146.5 million cash).