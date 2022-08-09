CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, TX, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River.
At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and sink below the water.
