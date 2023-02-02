A six-year-old plan to add a splash pad in east Fayetteville is back on schedule.
The City Council next week will consider a pair of contracts worth $1.3 million for the construction of a splash pad, a new playground, a pavilion and several other improvements at Gulley Park.
The work was set to begin in 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.
The project is part of a series of improvements that has already brought a new parking lot and renovated restrooms, and could eventually include several other amenities, like a dog park and a renovated pond area.
The plan calls for removing the existing playground equipment along with several benches and asphalt sidewalks. The conceptual drawings also show a bag toss area, chess tables and ping pong tables. Playground equipment includes possible slides, merry-go-rounds, see-saws, spinners and more. The splash pad would sit just north of the new playground.
The first contract is with Minnesota-based Landscape Structures, Inc. and includes $734,937 for the playground and splash pad. The second contract, worth $595,059 for a pavilion and other improvements, is with Poligon of Porter Corp. in Michigan.
Funding for the work will come in part from the bond issue that voters approved in 2019. The $226 million program included over $26 million for park improvements. Officials also plan to use another $220,000 awarded to the city from the state department’s Outdoor Recreation Grants Program.
Since the work has already been approved, the contracts are included on the consent portion of the February 7 City Council meeting, meaning they won’t include further discussion unless a council member objects.
If approved, work will likely begin this spring and could be wrapped up by the end of the year.
