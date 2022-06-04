Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the Interstate.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116) through June 30. This continues the ongoing work to widen Interstate 30. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting between 9 and 10 p.m. during overnight hours, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).
The $187.3 million project is the most expensive single road project in Arkansas history.