More than 15,900 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers to the Arkansas Department of Health since October 2.
Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 92 percent were influenza A, and 8 percent were influenza B.
Nearly 6 percent of patients visiting Arkansas emergency rooms for the week that ended Saturday were there for influenza-like indicators. About 6 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.8 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 64 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death. Of these, 75% were not vaccinated.
CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu.
Nineteen Arkansas nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.
Death Report for Week 49
Deaths from all causes: 794
Deaths due to pneumonia: 79
PCR confirmed flu deaths: 25
Cumulative flu deaths: 64
Total flu-related hospital admissions – Cumulative: 920. Week ending 12/10/2022: 145.
ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows.