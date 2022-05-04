The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) has released the state revenue collection report for April, which was the largest month of revenue collection in state history.
Revenue collection (net collection) in April totaled $1.125 billion, $345.7 million above April 2021 and $531.9 million above the state’s economic forecast for the month.
This is also the first month in which overall collection reached $1 billion.
With two months remaining in Fiscal Year 2022, revenue collection is $987.9 million above the state’s annual forecast.
Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement about the April revenue report.
He said Arkansas’ economy is booming while higher consumer goods prices have increased the states revenue more than expected. He called the national economic outlook uncertain and said the state should be cautious about how to use a revenue surplus.
“Taxpayers need and deserve at least a portion of the surplus to be returned to them because the state should not be generating this large of a surplus. As to the likelihood of a special session, the revenue report increases the possibility of one, but it is too early to make that decision. I do not anticipate calling a special session before June 30,” he said.