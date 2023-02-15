Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

23-24-35-40-43, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $84 million ($44 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

17-26-37-61-65, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $57 million ($30.1 million).

