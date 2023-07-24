An Arizona woman was killed about 7:25 a.m. Sunday when two tractor-trailers collided near the 104-mile marker of Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kyle Ash, 65, of Litchfield Park, AZ, was driving a 2021 Freightliner east on the outside lane of the interstate north of Malvern.
An eastbound 2021 Cascadia, in the inside lane, attempted to merge into the outside lane. The right front bumper of the Cascadia crashed into the left area of the Freightliner’s trailer. The vehicles wrecked and Ash’s passenger, Cecelia Norfleet, 61, also of Litchfield Park, was ejected. She died at the scene.
The driver of the Cascadia was not injured and was not identified in the preliminary report. Ash was injured and was taken to Baptist Health Center in Malvern.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Daniel Theiss investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.