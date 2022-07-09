Twitter

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Saturday. Go to these sources for more information:

Multiple sources, Fort Smith police trying to identify a female body found Friday night at Massard Creek. … Stars and Stripes, The U.S. will send 4 rocket artillery systems to Ukraine and advanced howitzer rounds in a new $400 million security assistance package approved by President Joe Biden. … Multiple sources, Arkansas officials receive petitions to place recreational marijuana on the statewide ballot. … KATV, Homes evacuated due to explosion at ONEOK Gas Plant in Oklahoma. … Associated Press, "You never get past this. You never forget it." Native American tribal elders who were once students at government-backed Indian boarding schools have testified about the hardships they endured, including beatings, whippings and sexual assaults. … Multiple sources, Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria, blamed for some of Mexico's worst political killings, has died at the age of 100. ,,, iDriveArkansas, Franklin Co: All lanes have been cleared on WB I-40 near Mile Marker 29.8. They had been blocked due to a grass fire. … Associated Press, A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. … Joyce Elliott, According to Dept of Ed Secretary Johnny Key, going into 2022-23 schl year, base salaries in OK, MO, TN and MS are all higher than Arkansas, and Mississippi just increased its base salary to $41,500 along with an approximately $5,000 salary increase for every teacher. … KTBS, Texarkana Police are still searching for four suspects accused of assaulting several officers with fireworks on the 4th of July. … KARK 4 News, Carlos Santana postpones concert at Fayetteville AMP after health scare. … KATV News, Little Rock School District requiring masks next week after hitting orange COVID level. … DHS Blue Campaign, A person who seems like they’re being coached on what to say could be a victim of human trafficking. Learn the signs so you can recognize and report the crime. … KTAL NBC 6 News, “We became complacent” -- Family responds to viral video about front-yard fireworks that went spectacularly wrong.

Online Opinion

Molly Jong-Fast, It’s been profoundly disappointing to watch the mainstream media paint such an unpopular decision as somehow normal. Most Americans support choice, and the Supreme Court’s move was, by historical standards, extreme.

