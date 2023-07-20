A single Powerball ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.
The winning ticket – the third-largest in Powerball history – was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles.
If taken as a lump sum, the actual value of the lottery prize is $558.1 million.
The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was two.
In Arkansas, two players in Little Rock and one in Salem each won $50,000 in last night’s drawing by matching four white balls and the Powerball. Because they purchased the Power Play option for an additional $1, they each multiplied their prize by two to win $100,000.
John Findlay from Little Rock purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from McKinley Mart, 2102 N. McKinley in Little Rock. He first told his wife about his lottery win.
Findlay plans to visit his son, who is studying abroad in Rome, with his lottery prize. His son is also an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scholarship recipient.
Margaree Luster from Little Rock purchased her winning ticket from Shell Superstop No. 21, 1200 S. Shackleford in Little Rock. She selected her own numbers and first told her husband about her win. Luster plans to renovate her home with her lottery winnings.
The third winner purchased their ticket from Town & Country Supermarket, 224 W. Church St. in Salem, and has yet to claim their prize.