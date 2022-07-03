There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-10-37-59-62, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $26 million ($15.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($213.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.