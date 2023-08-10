Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Marshall Tucker Band will, unfortunately, not be able to perform at the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday.
Billboard-charting country star Mark Wills will take the band’s place on stage.
Mark Wills has recorded Gold and Platinum albums and released some of the most enduring and recognizable Country Music hits of the last 25 Years. “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” and “I Do (Cherish You)” cemented his country status in the late ’90s and at the “dawning of a new decade” in the early ’00s. “Jacob’s Ladder” was released via Mercury Nashville in May 1996 as Wills’ debut single, and it became the singer’s first of eight Top 10 hits.
