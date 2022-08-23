There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $100 million ($56.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $116 million ($65.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.