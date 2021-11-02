There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-25-34-44-45, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $132 million ($94.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $26 million ($18.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.