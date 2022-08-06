A minor passenger was killed and two other people were injured Friday in a one-vehicle wreck on a city street in Arkadelphia, just north of Henderson State University’s Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Khadijah Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia was driving a 2003 model Chevrolet north in the 1000 block of North 15th Street about 5:10 p.m. She entered a left-hand curve with too much speed, causing the car to skid, leave the roadway and go in the yard of a private residence.
The car collided with a concrete box and overturned multiple times before striking a tree. The impact with the tree caused the car to rotate and come to a rest upside down.
As the car overturned, one of the minor occupants was ejected and landed underneath the front end of the car.
The minor was killed. Campbell and another minor passenger was injured. They were taken to Baptist Health in Arkadelphia. The body of the minor was released to Williams Funeral Home.
Arkansas State Police reports do not identify minors involved in fatal accidents.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kevin Hrbal investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.