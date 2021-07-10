Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Doyline, LA Police Officer William Earl Collins Jr., shot to death Friday night while responding to domestic violence call – suspect in custody. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas State Police give prosecutor investigative file into Lonoke County deputy’s shooting of 17-year-old driver. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Crystal Bridges mixes things up in 10th year with new exhibits. … UAEXMillerCoAg, Plant bugs abandon corn in early July and gravitate toward cotton. … AAA, Arkansas schools held their football/volleyball officials’ clinic today. … KATV News, “God Bless Abortions” banner strung across Eureka’s Christ of the Ozarks statue. … James Bryant, Thunderstorm complex will enter NWA after 9 p.m. with severe weather possible. … KTAL NBC 6 News, Customs seizes 3,000 pairs of false eyelashes at New Orleans airport, determining that they’re illegal Chinese exports. … Texarkana Gazette, Studio 57 is a reworked Texarkana Academy of Musical Art, located at north entrance to Texarkana mall. … Region 8 News, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Paragould. … Sentinel-Record, Arkansas Blood Institute says donors are needed immediately.
National/International:
Associated Press, Haiti’s interim government has asked U.S. and U.N. to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize nation after President Moise’s assassination. … Multiple sources, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monuments being removed in Charlottesville, VA. … Associated Press, Federal appeals court says State of Kentucky may deny life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates. … Associated Press, QAnon far from winding down despite removal by Facebook and Twitter of thousands of related accounts. … Austin Kellerman, Search crews looking for St. Louis girl, 12, swept away by floodwaters. … Stars and Stripes, 75th Blue Angels beach show in Pensacola will be the first time Florida coast will see Navy flight demo team in new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets. … CNN, Florida condo collapse death toll now at 86.