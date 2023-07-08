A restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaiian-style food will expand to all of the major cities across Northwest Arkansas over the next few years.
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials on Thursday announced a franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group that will add new restaurants in Fayetteville, Rogers and Bentonville.
The newly formed group, which already operates a location in Springdale, will also open restaurants in Fort Smith, Wichita, Kansas and in both Joplin and Springfield, Missouri.
Ohana is a partnership of Zach Fugate of Fugate Enterprises and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi. Fugate leads the Pizza Hut division of the family business his grandfather started in 1974. Based in Wichita, Fugate Enterprises operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bell locations across multiple states.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.