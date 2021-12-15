There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $160 million ($115.7 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-30-37-53-59, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $333 million ($241.5 million cash).