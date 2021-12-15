Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $160 million ($115.7 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $333 million ($241.5 million cash).

