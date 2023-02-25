There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-22-49-65-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $145 million ($74.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-19-39-44-65, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $119 million ($61 million).