Weyerhaeuser Company is making an immediate $100,000 donation to the city of Idabel, OK to support storm response and recovery efforts following the powerful tornado that struck McCurtain County on the evening of Friday, November 4.
More than 100 homes and businesses in Idabel suffered a direct hit from the tornado, many residents lost their homes and possessions in the storm, and multiple structures remain uninhabitable.
Temporary housing, clothing, medical equipment and items for infants and children remain pressing needs for the area, and Weyerhaeuser is committed to supporting the greater Idabel community as it addresses initial impacts and begins the recovery process.
"It is devastating for me to see such widespread damage in my hometown," said Keith O'Rear, senior vice president of Wood Products and former mill manager at the Idabel lumber mill. "This donation is just a first step in helping Idabel recover, though we know it will be years before the area fully heals and rebuilds. Our company has been operating in southeast Oklahoma since 1969, and we're going to continue to stay engaged and help the Idabel area build back and thrive again."
Weyerhaeuser manages approximately 490,000 acres of forests in Oklahoma and supports 147 employees through its Idabel lumber mill and a timberlands office in Broken Bow. Neither facility was damaged during the storm.
