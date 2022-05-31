Robert Sanders, 53, of Sparkman died about 10 a.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 7 southeast of Arkadelphia (Clark County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Sanders was driving a 2008 model Ford F-150 truck north on Arkansas 7, north of Manchester Road. The truck veered to the left side of the roadway, traveled along the southbound ditch and struck a tree.
Sanders died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kevin M. Hrabal investigated the wreck.