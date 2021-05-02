There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball ticket sold, worth $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $142 million ($97.96 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($234.6 million cash).