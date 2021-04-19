A Hamburg man died about 6:13 a.m. Monday in a two-vehicle collision in Lincoln County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Athciri Martinez, 25, was driving a 2019 model Hyundai Tucson south on Interstate 530 south of Arkansas 114.
John Hodges Jr., 43, of Kelly, LA, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram north on Interstate 530 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Martinez vehicle head-on, causing it to overturn. Martinez died at the scene.
Hodges and a minor female passenger in the Martinez vehicle were injured. They were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and UAMS.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Mitch Grant investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.